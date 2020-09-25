After many years of use the six wooden benches in the Emporia Public Library courtyard have been replaced due to gracious donations and memorials by families and friends who recognize the library’s importance to the community. The names on the engraved brass plaques are: Dan and Genay Snyder, Carol Thomas, Eline Shupp, Elaine Ek and the Friends of the Library.
An outdoor dedication ceremony will be held in the courtyard at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 to honor the individuals and organizations memorialized. The public is invited; please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information and updates about library services that are available, please visit the library’s website at emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page or contact Director Newell at newellr@emporialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.