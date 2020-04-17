Editor’s Note: COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives since it first appeared in Kansas on March 7.
From local shops, restaurants and bars having to drastically alter the way they do business, to shutting down many forms of entertainment, the coronavirus’ reach has been tremendous.
In the coming days, The Emporia Gazette will be speaking with local business owners and area residents to see how the pandemic is effecting their lives.
Today, The Gazette gathers information from Tyson’s corporate leaders about how local Tyson Fresh Meats is affected by COVID-19.
Q How is Tyson being impacted by COVID-19?
A “Our strategies go beyond CDC guidance, including taking team member temperatures before they enter our facilities to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Senior Vice President, US Human Resources Hector Gonzalez wrote in an announcement at the end of March.
“We’ve been diligent about educating team members about the virus and ways to avoid catching it. As a food production company, we follow Good Manufacturing Practices including those relating to sanitation and disinfection of our facilities. Our facilities have intensified their routine cleaning and sanitation efforts outside of production areas, particularly in common areas and on frequently touched surfaces.”
“We’re also coordinating with federal agencies to emphasize the need for personal protective equipment to support our team members as we remain open,” CEO Noel White wrote in an announcement last week. “We’re working to secure an adequate supply of protective face coverings for production workers and have implemented interim protocols for temporary protective coverings.”
Q How is this impacting your staff?
A “We are committed in doing everything we can to help our team members stay healthy because they aren’t just employees — they’re parents, siblings and children who have loved ones to protect. We have mandatory health care coverage for our eligible team members and have made changes to our benefits,” Gonzalez wrote.
So far, five Tyson team members have died, due to COVID-19, though none are Emporia employees.
White added these ways in which Tyson is addressing COVID-19:
- “Relaxing attendance policies in our plants by eliminating any punitive effect for missing work due to illness.
- “Waiving the five-consecutive-day waiting period for short-term disability benefits.
- “Waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps.
- “Waiving co-pays for the use of telemedicine.”
“Late last month, Tyson Foods suspended all international business travel on commercial carriers,” White said in a release to company team members. “Effective immediately, we are suspending all US commercial business travel. Exceptions must be approved by an Enterprise Leadership Team member.”
“Additionally, we’re only allowing visitors who are considered essential into our offices and facilities,” she wrote. “The determination of who is essential will be made by the appropriate ELT members.”
Tyson is also erecting dividers between work stations or increasing the space between production floor workers. White said this could involve slowing production lines. Some locations have also put up tents to increase more room in non-production areas.
Q What is your long-term plan?
A “There is plenty of food available,” President and Director Dean Banks wrote on the company blog mid-March. “We are working closely with our retailer partners to ensure our products are on their shelves, so that you have what you need to feed your family.
“With more than 100 food production plants in the US, our unique scale allows us to quickly adjust and meet the current demand at grocery and other retail stores. In some cases, our capability to shift processes in individual plants is allowing us to quickly pivot to producing retail items. For example, changing packaging from a food service product to a retail product can occur quickly because of the built-in flexibility of our operations.”
Banks also wrote that approximately 2.6 million pounds of product in 18 states have been donated so far, and Tyson is working on donating another 1.5 million pounds. A total of 4 million pounds, which Tyson says “is equivalent to 16 million meals, are being donated to team members, Feeding America food banks, community pantries near plant operations and other hunger relief agencies.”
Additionally, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Mary Oleksiuk wrote on the company blog earlier this month that Tyson has committed $13 million “to support hunger relief and our plant communities around the world.”
Tyson is a hotspot just like any other facility
surrounding our lovely town but in times like this It’s only a matter of time before you catch this illness
