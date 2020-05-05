A Lyon County man was transported after a one-vehicle accident about 17 miles south of Emporia Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 3:26 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies, Olpe First Responders and Emporia/Lyon County EMS responded to the 300 block of Road J in Lyon County for the report of an injury accident. Upon arrival, they found a 2001 Dodge Ram driven by Clinton Young, 70, of rural Lyon County.
According to a written release, Young was traveling southbound on Road J when his truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. It is unknown is Young was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
He was transported to Newman Regional Health with unspecified injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
