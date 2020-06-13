Cory Haag has done it again.
After roughly 10 months of active construction, the Preston Plaza & Lofts — a three-story mixed use building located at 528 Merchant St. — is finally complete.
Built on the site of the former Citizens National Bank drive-thru and parking lot, Haag’s latest investment into the downtown Emporia area features 22 loft-style apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units spread out over three floors. The Preston, which was completed just last week, has already leased out all 22 apartments and tenants have already started moving in.
The Preston also features a unique commercial space: The Salon Suites at The Preston. The Salon Suites consists of 10 private suites marketed specifically for beauty industry professionals.
Haag said the suites give independent beauty professionals the chance to lease their own individual salon space.
“What’s really unique on these salon suites is each individual person has their own suite,” he said.
Haag, who has housed several salons in his properties over the last 15 years, said the idea for private suites came as a result of conversations with his beauty professional tenants.
“I would have a lot of the salon beauticians say, ‘We’d like to have a more private setting, more one-on-one, so there’s less distractions,’” he said. “That’s kind of the concept.”
Haag said those professionals were also seeking safe areas, where they could lock their doors when they wanted and run their businesses the way they wanted.
“Each of these suites are owned independently and licensed independently,” Haag said. “They own their own business and they just rent their suite from me.”
Suites are built for hair, skin, body and nail professionals. They come fully-equipped, cutting out the large expense of opening up a private salon, with mirrors, sinks, granite counter tops by Schmidt Custom Cabinetry, styling chairs, wash/shampoo stations, individual thermostats and more. Each suite also comes with all-utilities included, ValuNet Fiber WiFi, building maintenance and 24-hour video surveillance for security purposes.
While the concept for The Salon Suites came to Haag well before anyone had ever heard about COVID-19, with new guidelines and regulations now in place for beauty professionals amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Haag said the suites give those professionals an opportunity to control their work environments — even more than they would by renting an individual booth at a shared salon.
Seven of the 10 suites have already been rented and three beauty professionals have already started seeing clients.
Shawna Short, a longtime tenant of Haag, said she had been attracted to the concept of the Salon Suites when she first heard about them and approached Haag about switching over to the building. She was the first to sign a lease and move in, quickly followed by Jane Peck of JP Design and Marlina Poff.
All three opened their doors to clients June 1, and Haag said Heather Bailey of Bravo Salon and Aimee Morris of Changes Hair Salon will be opening by July 1.
Two other salons are set to be announced and plan to open in July as well.
“I will just say that Cory had a vision and I liked the idea of what he had,” Short said. “It turned out to be so much more than I could have ever imagined. It’s a good way to own a salon and be your own boss without the overhead of owning an entire building. I chose the paint color and all my decorations. You can definitely customize your suite to your personality and your design vision.”
Short said the private space makes her feel more secure as she is working on her clients — and so far, her clients have loved the atmosphere. Now, as the beauty industry bounces back amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Short said her move has turned out to be one of the best decisions she could have made without knowing what the future would hold.
“I can control my environment and limit the amount of people that come in,” she said. “I can clean so much more efficiently between clients. It’s definitely going to be a great thing. This is just a nice concept that provides a nice, comfortable setting for the customer when they come in.”
Short is taking appointments and can be reached at 620-366-0495.
Peck, who has been in the business for more than 48 years, said she could not be happier with her decision to move into the suites.
“It’s light, bright, airy and it’s safe,” she said. “I really think this is the wave of the future.”
Peck said her clients — some of whom have been with her for most of her career — are enjoying the private and intimate setting the suites allow, even with the large windows and glass doors. The layout is convenient and spacious, she said, and the building is surprisingly sound-tight. With her suite’s doors closed, a client does not have to worry about a conversation leaving the room, and the noise of the 13,000 cars that travel the corner each day is barely a blip on the radar.
And, Peck enjoys the peace of mind that comes with controlling her own space.
“We’ve always had to sanitize everything, but now we’re doing more than we have ever had to do,” she said. “Safety of our clients is our main concern, and this makes it so much easier.”
Peck said she believed Haag truly values input from her and his other Salon Suites tenants, which makes her investment in her business that much more important to her.
“This is not just a job for me; it’s fun,” she said. “We dress up every day because the building deserves it. Cory has really improved the downtown area. He’s really a remarkable young man.”
Peck can be reached at 620-412-3288.
Poff said she has had experience as both an owner and a renter during her career. Haag’s concept appealed to her because of the low overhead associated with being in control of her own space.
“I knew about this concept before, years ago,” she said. “I never imagined it would be in Emporia but I think it’s wonderful that it’s in Emporia. We need this in our downtown. This is definitely the way I feel I can be a business owner, be creative in what I do in this location, but without all the other parts of being a business owner, like utilities and owning the building. This is really giving me a lot of freedom and a lot of creativity.”
The view of downtown Emporia? Well, that’s just a bonus.
“My salon is right there on the corner by the fountain, so I have a very good view,” she said. “I feel very fortunate.”
Poff said she was excited by the attention the building has received so far and looks forward to being able to welcome people in to look around. Right now, the best way to check out the suites is by making an appointment with one of the stylists.
Poff can be reached at 620-717-5717.
Haag said the development would not have been possible without the support of “progressive” and supportive city leaders, Chamber of Commerce and Emporia Main Street.
“You have to have a really strong city, and city commissioners that want to see growth,” he said. “Over the last 15 years, the city and city commissioners have put a lot of time and energy into the downtown area. You’ve got to have them on board in order to go out and do these projects.”
An Olpe native who has lived in Emporia for more than 20 years, Haag said investing in Emporia’s downtown area was important to him because it represented his passion for the city he calls home.
“I have a passion for Emporia,” he said. “I’ve been in Emporia the last 25 years and I love the town. We’re in the business to rent apartments and you’ve seen all across the country in many downtowns where they take some of the older buildings, older properties and they bring people to live in them. That then draws people to shop and eat in the restaurants. That’s been my main focus, is trying to further that.”
To learn more about The Salon Suites at The Preston, visit emporiasalonsuites.com.
To learn more about the new loft apartments at The Preston or any of Haag’s downtown properties, visit emporiarentals.com.
