MADISON — It didn’t take long for Madison to show its clout in Friday night’s battle of Lyon County League Bulldogs.
Madison scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and added four more in the second to end the game at halftime with a 57-0 victory.
Ryan Wolgram opened the high-scoring night with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Drew Stutesman.
Waverly quickly relinquished the ball back to the host Bulldogs, where Madison’s Colton Fife broke through with a 47-yard score to extend the lead.
Nasun Wasson added a 33-yard touchdown on the next possession and Hunter Engle crossed the goal line on a 32-yard run one drive later to give Madison the 29-0 lead.
Wolgram hit Engle with a 34-yard scoring pass just seconds into the next period and two minutes later it was Wolgram again with the 53-yard keeper to extend the advantage to 43.
Casey Helm added an 18-yard touchdown pass to Wasson and Wasson essentially finished the game with a 69-yard touchdown run late in the second.
Madison (2-0) will travel to Hartford next week.
