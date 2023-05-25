The Jones Aquatic Center opens for the 2023 summer season this weekend, and staff are inviting the community to enjoy their first swim of the year.
The pool opens at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, with hours set for 1 - 6 p.m. Monday - Sunday through Aug. 13.
"We are excited for another great season at Jones Aquatic Center," said aquatics supervisor Jennifer Wegener. "Our team of lifeguards and guest service employees has been training in preparation for our opening day. Employees with the City of Emporia have been working diligently to get the facility ready."
Wegener added that the excitement among staff has grown tremendously approaching the opening day.
"We can’t wait to open our gates for all of our guests," she said.
Wegener said there are a number of family-friendly events scheduled throughout the summer.
"This summer, we will celebrate Memorial Day with a Moment of Remembrance to remember those who have served in our military," she said. "On Father’s Day, all dads will be honored with free admission with a paid child’s admission. To celebrate Independence Day, all active and retired military, law enforcement, and fire personnel with current IDs are invited to swim with us for half price. Our Final Fiesta and Pooch Plunge will close out our season on Aug. 13."
The biggest event this summer, however, is something new: a chance to watch a movie from the pool.
The Big Screen Splash featuring "The Sandlot" is set for July 21.
"The evening will be epic with swimming and a costume contest right before the showing," Wegener said. "The whole family is invited to enjoy this classic movie on the big screen. There might even be sightings of Hercules."
As always, swimming lessons are being offered.
"We offer two-week sessions either in the morning or evening," Wegener said. "Lessons will begin June 12 and run through July 20."
There is also a camp gear specifically toward children ages 11 - 15 who are interested in becoming lifeguards. The Jr. JAC Pac is a two-week program where participants will learn some basic rescue techniques, improve their swimming techniques and shadow current JAC Pac team members.
This camp will be July 10-21.
Those interested in more information about camps and swimming lessons can check online at www.emporiarec.org or call 620-340-6300.
And there's also more activities for adults looking to stay fit this summer.
"For our fitness enthusiasts, we will offer 'Poolside Yoga' and 'Aqua Combat' in addition to our lap swimming and water walking that we have regularly offered," Wegener said.
Poolside Yoga is 6:15 - 7:15 p.m. Monday and Wednesday July 3 - Aug. 9. Aqua Combat is 5 - 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday June 20 - Aug. 10. Lap swimming and water walking will also be offered during swim lessons Monday - Thursday, June 12-July 20.
Prices for admission this year are $5 for guests ages 16 and up and $3 for children ages 4 - 15. Children under 3 are free with a paid adult admission. All children 10 years of age and under must be accompanied by a paying adult at all times.
