GREENWOOD COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of two men and a teen in connection to the murder of 78-year-old Danny Shue from Eureka.
On Tuesday, Aug. 25, at approximately 3 p.m., KBI agents and sheriff’s deputies arrested Noah J. E. Farr, 30, of Dighton. Farr was arrested at the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and then booked into the Finney County Jail.
At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old male from El Dorado was arrested at the El Dorado Police Department, and then transported to an area juvenile facility where he is being held.
Then, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Joseph E. Warden, 25, of El Dorado, was arrested at the El Dorado Police Department and booked into the Greenwood County Jail. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and the El Dorado Police Department assisted with the arrests.
Farr, Warden, and the juvenile were each charged with felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft, and conspiracy to commit felony theft. Charges are accusations, and all individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME, or the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 620-583-5568.
The Greenwood County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case. Further inquiries should be directed to the Greenwood County Attorney’s Office.
If convicted, lock 'em up for good. We don't need any of them in society any more. None of them. Get them out of our lives and keep them out.
