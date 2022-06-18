The Emporia Gazette
Meadowlark Press has announced the release of a new book of poetry.
“Songs for Ghosts” is the second poetry collection by California-based poet Julia Valin. Her first collection was “The Distance Between,” published by Six Ft. Swells Press in 2011.
“Nothing dies for good in this poetry collection,” according to a press release from the publisher. “In plainspoken and free verse rock ’n’ roll style, Valin celebrates the moments that make and break us, the travels that invigorate us, the people who mean the world to us, and the feelings attached to the ceaseless entrance and exit of these moments. Memories intertwined with songs is a motif, and, with a soundtrack (linked to Spotify – playlist entitled ‘Songs for Ghosts Book Soundtrack’) included in the back, the book reads as if it’s an invitation to hang out with the poet, listening to her handmade mixtape.”
Meadowlark Press said Valin turns songs into poems, “since she is perpetually influenced by music, and she was too shy to be in a rock ‘n’ roll band.”
Her work has appeared in a number of publications including The Gasconade Review, The Black Shamrock, The Poeming Pigeon, Chiron Review, Red Fez, and more. She has also be included in anthologies and collections, including the Punk Rock Chapbook Series by Epic Rites Press. She is a book designer for her own business, Self to Shelf Publishing Services; she works at her community library; and she is also a co-founder of Six Ft. Swells Press. She loves piling books artistically on her nightstand and running through the woods knowing nothing is really chasing her. She lives in Northern California with her husband and daughter.
“Julie Valin’s poems in Songs for Ghosts are that crackle and pop of the needle hitting the record, the first sliver of moonshine through the window, the thump in the chest when love calls, the sound of a radio on in an empty room, and the songs you choose to play when ghosts appear,” said Todd Cirillo. “There is a deep rhythm to these poems. They are that 1980s first synthesizer kiss, the alternative circa 1991 combat boot kick in the heart, the razor wire of punk that leaves scars to be proud of, and they soothe and sin like the blues.”
“Julie Valin is a poet of barrooms and jukeboxes, buttercups and bird ghosts, snapshots and lazy angels,” said Kirsten Casey, poet laureate of Nevada County, Calif. “In her collection, Songs for Ghosts, she takes her reader on a vivid ride, filled with music and sunlight, nostalgia and hope. She tells the reader, ‘All the poets have already said it the right way,’ but that doesn’t stop Valin from saying it her way. The poems offer the reader a dynamic, honest, melodic adventure, in a world where she lets us know from the beginning, ‘I am the radio left on in an empty room.’ Valin’s affection for the connection between music and memory are an ongoing theme, playing throughout her poems. It’s as if the reader is sitting beside her when she writes, ‘...I go back to the Blues, / sip my coffee / with a splash of bourbon, / watch the record spin behind the glass, / and listen to poets sing / 80-year-old words / to fill me up / once again.’ This is an invitation to pull up a barstool and pore over the dazzling Songs for Ghosts.”
“Songs for Ghosts” is $15 and available for purchase at meadowlarkbookstore.com or anywhere you buy books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.