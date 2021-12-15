Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then clearing after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 33F. WNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then clearing after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 33F. WNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.