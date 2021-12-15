UPDATE: As of 2:44 p.m., the left lane has been reopened to traffic.
A semi rollover is blocking northbound traffic on the turnpike Wednesday afternoon.
Scanner traffic indicates that the wreck occurred at mile marker 110 northbound on I-35, just south of the Bazaar Cattle Pens.
Traffic is expected to be delayed. Avoid the area if possible.
We will have more information on this as it available.
