Good morning! Your Sunday will be warmer today with a slight chance of rain before 11 a.m. Skies should clear in the afternoon to a high of 65.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Federal court temporarily blocks Kelly's order limiting religious gatherings
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_43cdb1a2-81d7-11ea-839e-2b74a0533f1e.html
Lyon County sees another jump in local COVID cases; total cases now 93
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_5ffd03be-81be-11ea-a7b8-a35871d8f184.html
Chase County Sheriff's Office to issue citations to those breaking stay-at-home orders
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_22880da8-81e1-11ea-9250-4bbb50be3741.html
Top national news:
Pandemic provokes spike in demand for food pantries in US
https://apnews.com/0667573c06ffd15bcebb58f656b1630d
Mass virus test in nursing home seeks to combat loneliness
https://apnews.com/5663a654e49c02c39c3ca87635b69c0e
Your uplifting story for today:
Detroit animal shelter names dogs after frontline healthcare workers
https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2020/04/19/dog-rescue-group-honors-workers-battling-pandemic-by-naming-pets-after-them/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.