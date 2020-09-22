Special to The Gazette
In support of community giving in the Emporia area, Emporia Masonic Lodge No. 12 has announced it will provide cash donations to charities recognized this year as benefactors of the Emporia Community Foundation 2020 Match Day program.
Emporia Lodge No. 12 has created a pool of “seed money” available to this year’s recipient groups. Groups may apply by sending a letter with the group’s contact information and the amount of the request to the following address:
Charity Committee Emporia Lodge No. 12 A.F. & A.M. PO Box 179
Emporia, KS 66801
Requests must be received no later than Nov. 5 to be considered.
Emporia Lodge No. 12 will provide selected groups with a check in their name at the 2020 Emporia Area Match Day event to be held Nov. 16.
The members of Emporia Lodge No. 12 encourage all area residents to donate to the 2020 Emporia Area Match Day event in support of charitable and non-profit organizations in our area.
About Emporia Lodge No. 12
Chartered on Dec. 21, 1864 by the Grand Lodge of Kansas, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons (A.F. & A.M.), Emporia Masonic Lodge has been in continuous operation for almost 157 years, serving Emporia and the surrounding communities with charitable contributions to youth, community and non-profit organizations and providing support for widows and orphans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.