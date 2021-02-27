Over the past year Emporia Main Street and Coffelt Sign Company have installed several interactive murals in the downtown area. The murals, an Emporia Main Street Design project, have brought several visitors to Commercial Street for a fun selfie, group photo, or special occasion shot.
Emporia Main Street is excited to announce that through a generous gift from community advocates, Brock and Mary Kretsinger, and a Re-Imagined Spaces Grant from the Kansas Arts Commission, the Emporia community will be the recipient of additional public artwork in 2021. With a focus on historical significance and local design input, the new installations will be admired by all.
“Our goal is to continue to bring visitors to our downtown and find ancillary ways to support our local businesses. We believe that this program will serve as both an educational and interactive opportunity for both community members and visitors,” said Jessica Buchholz, Community Development Coordinator for Emporia Main Street.
Quilt Block Tour
Emporia was quite the quilt making community in the 1920’s & 30’s. It has been said that the quilters developed their own community aesthetic and quilters had high standards in design and craftsmanship. One local quilter, Rose Kretsinger, was known for her talent, generosity, and competitiveness. Rose (Brock Kretsinger’s grandmother) took up quilting at the age of 40 and produced a stunning group of quilts over the next few decades. Her pieces have been displayed at the Kansas City Art Institute, the Wichita Art Museum, and are now housed in the Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas. In 1998, her quilts toured Japan and have been featured in multiple publications.
Emporia Main Street, the Kretsinger family, along with Coffelt Sign Company will collaborate to turn several of Rose’s designs into art pieces that will be placed throughout the community. While some of these installments will be exact replicas, some will be new designs. Once a series of blocks are created, Emporia Main Street will create an Emporia Quilt Block Tour that will be promoted to community members and visitors. Tour information will be housed on Emporia Main Street’s website with Quilt Block locations and the history behind each piece. Emporia Main Street is currently researching possible technology to embed with the designs to allow viewers to virtually interact with the installations. Ultimately Rose Kretsinger will serve as the inspiration for this project, but it is the hope to incorporate designs from other quilters.
“Emporia is known for so many unique things (gravel biking, disc golf, etc.). We hope that the quilt squares will help it also become a destination for quilters interested in the artistry of the past as they create new quilting works today,” said the Kretsingers.
Emporia Main Street also hopes that local Barn Quilt enthusiast will reach out to be placed on the tour and give both visitors and locals additional opportunities to explore the area.
Community Pride Interactive Murals
Due to the success of the first phase of interactive murals, Emporia Main Street has decided to expand this concept with the help of the community. The organization plans on implementing 3-4 new murals this fall and they are currently calling for submissions from local artists. Once submissions are collected, Emporia Main Street will create an online voting platform to collect insight from the community on which designs could be selected for install.
In addition to encouraging community members to submit designs, Emporia Main Street is working to get students from Emporia State and Flint Hills technical College involved.
“Emporia Main Street believes it is important to incorporate local talent and concepts into this project”, explains Buchholz. “Both ESU and FHTC are filled with creative students and we want to give them the opportunity to build their portfolio and have a positive impact within our community”.
Submissions are due on April 12th. For a complete list of submission guidelines and deadlines please visit emporiamainstreet.com or call Emporia Main Street at 620-340-6430.
