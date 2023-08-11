The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has selected Larry Finley, DNAP, CRNA as a candidate to be inducted into its 2023 Class of Fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their significant contributions to the profession at the AANA Annual Congress, taking place on Aug. 18-22 in Seattle, Washington.
Larry has been a member of Emporia Anesthesia Associates (EAA) at Newman Regional Health (NRH) since 2010. He has served in various administrative roles at EAA, as Director of Anesthesiology at NRH since 2014, and in various committees and leadership positions within the Kansas and Nebraska Associations of Nurse Anesthetists (KANA & NANA) and Newman Regional Health for the last 20 years.
EAA is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year and has been the exclusive anesthesia provider at Newman Regional Health since 1973.
“Larry’s induction as a Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FAANA) is a major achievement that reflects his years of dedication to our community and his commitment to providing compassionate, quality, leading-edge anesthesia care right here in Emporia,” remarked Bob Wright, CEO at Newman Regional Health.
According to the AANA, “Each Fellow must have at least 10 years of professional experience as a practitioner of nurse anesthesia, educator, facility leader, or business leader. In addition, they must have demonstrated outstanding achievements in nurse anesthesia and leadership that command respect and recognition from other leaders in the profession. Their impressive contributions demonstrate professional and personal growth that are impactful within and outside of the profession.”
