An Emporia woman was injured after a two-vehicle accident at Roads G and 190, Sunday morning.
At around 10:09 a.m. Liliana Elias-Cartagena, 27, of Emporia was traveling westbound on Road 190 in a 2017 Toyota Camry at the same time 71-year-old Fred Dewinkler of Olpe was traveling northbound on Road G in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.
According to a written release from Deputy Zach Shafer, Elias-Cartagena failed to yield to the oncoming northbound traffic.
Elias-Cartagena's vehicle went off the road and into a ditch. She was transported via ambulance to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.