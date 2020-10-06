As anyone who has seen the latest presidential debate knows, our country is divided as never before. It seems as though the two political parties have drawn lines in the sand, and turned their backs on each other, completely unwilling to listen or negotiate in good faith with the other side. The left justifiably blames the preposterous blowhard we currently have as our nation’s president, while the right is equally justified in blaming the radicalization of the left’s policies.
There just seems to be no common ground anymore, and Sept. 29’s debate was a manifestation of that growing divide. Neither party was willing to be civil and respectful of the other from the outset, and if anyone managed to watch the debate the whole way through, it was an utter disgrace and a black eye to our nation.
Despite the new household phrase, “if you disagree with this, unfriend me,” our diversity is and always has been our strength. We live in an age where diversity is celebrated and encouraged, at least the racial and ethnic kind. Few people would feel uncomfortable sitting down and eating lunch with, working with, or being neighbors with a person of another race or nationality.
Instead, the new dividing line today is ideological hatred. According to Arthur C. Brooks in his book “Love Your Enemies,” “most people assiduously avoid those who hold different moral values.” And, Brooks says the “starkest dividing line in America today is not race, religion or economic status, but rather party affiliation.”
Experience shows this to be true.
If we are to believe the media, there just doesn’t seem to be much hope for our nation’s future. But that is just not true. The power of our nation has always rested with “We the People,” and not in a single man or woman leading us. You and I have little to no control over the national news cycle.
In many ways we are helpless to the events that are unfolding, but we cannot and should not sit idly by hoping for things to get better. Instead, we need to get involved with our families, our communities, and our local governments. We need to speak to our neighbors and friends in person when possible, so we can remember each other’s humanity. The stark dividing lines we see quickly break down when we have a conversation with, share our stories, and celebrate our humanity together.
America is ready for unifying leadership at all levels of government, in every industry, and at every church and social club. Unifying leadership does not mean trying to placate others or avoid conflict altogether. It means treating others with respect, and managing conflict in a way that is not destructive.
If we just lift where we stand, we can raise ourselves back up from this divided darkness. Our future is as bright as it has ever been, if we can just believe in ourselves and our fellow man.
