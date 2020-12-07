A fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Flint Hills and Emporia Animal Shelter was the highlight of December's Emporia First Friday Art Walk in downtown Emporia, last week.
The event featured live music by Eric Martin and Matt Cowan, with local artist Emeline Fuller providing pet portraits throughout the evening.
Tallgrass Trends Boutique served as the month's presenting venue hosting Sasha and Haven Conrade.
Check out www.emporiafirstfriday.com or @EmporiaFirstFriday on Facebook for information on January's Art Walk event.
