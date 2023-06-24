Special to The Gazette
STRONG CITY — On Saturday, July 1, historic ranch characters go about their daily activities of gardening, cooking, roping, and other typical chores, but will stop at 1 p.m. to read the Declaration of Independence.
This was a common practice that was held in town squares all over the country in the 19th century when celebrating Independence Day.
In the afternoon the fun continues from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. with historic games including potato sack race, foot races, hoop and stick, tug-of-war, wheel-barrow race, and a good old-fashioned bucket brigade contest. Cold water and lemonade will be provided throughout the games. Don’t forget to schedule a guided van tour. Tour times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Bring a picnic lunch and make a day of it with the family. Come Join the Fun!
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve invites you to discover the meaning of national parks, how your park inspires you — both in personal connections and memorable experiences. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For more information, visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie , website at www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, or call the preserve at 620-273-8494.
To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas.
