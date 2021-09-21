Dorothy A (Buck) Matile, age 92, of Emporia, Kansas passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Newman Regional Hospital.
Dorothy Alfreda Buck was born in Emporia, KS March 29, 1929. She married Bernard Dieker in 1947. They had two sons, Donald and Clifford Dieker. They were divorced. She married Melvin Dean Matile in 1954. They had one son, Larry Matile. Melvin passed on in 2007.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Donald and Clifford; three grandsons, William, Dean, and Daniel Dieker; and 2 grandchildren, Izzy and Axel Dieker; and several nieces and nephews including Rick Buck and Chad Buck of Emporia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Matile; a son, Larry Gene Matile; and seven brothers and three sisters.
Dorothy loved animals and generously donated her time and money to their benefit. She founded the H Dale Buck Animal Welfare Fund and was president of the organization for many years.
Graveside services will be held at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established for Purralot Kitty Rescue and Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter (FEAS) through Charter Funeral Home at 501 W 6th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at charterfunerals.com.
