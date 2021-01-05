Michael and Rachell (Huber) Dorathy of Olathe are the parents of a daughter, Mackenzie Rose Dorathy, born Oct. 26 at the Olathe Medical Center. Mackenzie has three siblings, Harrison Michael, Kellan Emil and Brynli Sue.
Grandparents are Larry and Janet Drum of Olpe, Marcia Huber of Spring Hill, Bob Huber of Independence, Missouri, and Paul and Cyndi Dorathy of Topeka.
Great-grandparents are Richard and Rose Mary Weaver, Gerry and Mary Jo Dorathy, Adolph and Noreen Maschewski and Jack and Virginia Huber, all deceased.
