Lyon County Public Health officials are urging the community to be cautious over the holiday after confirming the 47th COVID-related death in the county, Wednesday afternoon.
The death was reported as 180 new positives and 311 recoveries were added to the county's overall totals. There are currently 563 active cases in the county, down from 726 active cases reported Monday.
"Thanksgiving is tomorrow and it is a good time to remind ourselves of all that we are thankful for," the health department said in a post to social media Wednesday afternoon. "The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate with people in your household. If you do plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, take steps to make your celebration safer. Wear a mask indoors around people that you don’t live with, stay 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. Have a safe Thanksgiving."
Overall, there have been 2,337 cases in the county since March. There have been 1,700 recoveries reported.
There are currently 13 people hospitalized. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 139 people from Lyon County have been hospitalized since March and 124 have been discharged. Of those 139, 24 were ICU admissions and 13 required mechanical ventilation.
The state health department reported an increase of 5,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Monday, pushing the statewide total to 147,797.
Statewide, 1,503 have been recorded and hospitalizations increased by 144 to 4,921 since the outbreak started.
KDHE officials say 35% of ICU beds are available and 78% of the state’s ventilators are available.
To see more information, please visit the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
There will not be a new update on Friday due to the holiday. The next update will be Monday, Nov. 30.
I'm thinking of all the grandpas and grandmas who will be dead or on a respirator by Xmas because they were too stubborn to stay put, or their less-than-intelligent offspring, nieces and nephews "just had" to go visit them because it's tradition.
