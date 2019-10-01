Anita Burenheide, of Olpe, Kansas died Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Luke South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas. She was 80.
A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Anita Burenheide, of Olpe, Kansas died Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Luke South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas. She was 80.
A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Justice81 said:
Deelambs said:
How many were in attendance?
SnowGypsy said:
TomGlasier said:
Justice81 said:
Justice81 said:
ACushing said:
aulani said:
aulani said:
KB Thomas said:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.