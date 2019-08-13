Elizabeth Anne Yeager and Isaak Mitchell Perfetti were married June 8, 2019 in rural Saffordville. The wedding was officiated by Rick Dalberg.
The bride is the daughter of G.W. and Betty Ann Yeager of Strong City. She is a graduate of Chase County High School and Kansas State University. She is an associate professor of Agricultural Economics at K-State.
The groom is the son of Don Perfetti and Jonette and Patrick Loddick, all of Greenville, Illinois. He is a graduate of Bond County Community Unit 2 High School in Greenville, Illinois and Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. He is a safety manager for McCarthy Building Co.
A wedding trip to Ireland is planned.
The couple resides in Manhattan.
