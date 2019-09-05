Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Protection order violation, Address and time redacted
Attempt to locate, 10 S. Mechanic St., 8:49 a.m.
Missing person, Within city limits, 8:53 a.m.
Communications offense, W. 8th Ave. and Commercial St., 10:53 a.m.
Communications offense, 700 E. 12th Ave., 11:17 a.m.
Activity warrant, 600 E. 10th Ave., 3:09 p.m.
Phone harassment, 400 State St., 4:18 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Highway 50 and Anderson St., 6:03 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted
Wednesday
Non-injury accident, E. 1st Ave. and Mechanic St., 4:35 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, 2000 Road 350, Reading, 7:52 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft, 700 Road FF, Strong City, 8:08 a.m.
Theft, 800 Quail Creek Road, 6:45 p.m.
Theft, 1800 Merchant St., 10:30 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Identity theft, 500 Mechanic St., 11:48 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.