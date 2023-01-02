Special to The Gazette
The city of Emporia launched its new city website, www.emporiaks.gov, Monday, Jan. 2, on a mobile responsive design that allows residents to have access to city information and reporting tools from any desktop computer, smartphone, or tablet, anytime and anywhere.
In July 2022, city commission contracted Civic Plus to redesign the website. Over the next six months, city staff would work with support to build a new, inclusive platform for residents to access city information, report concerns, sign up for services, and much more.
Perhaps the most notable difference is that the new website offers ADA compliance certification, offering residents the option to view the site in multiple languages. This feature also provides those residents with disabilities the option to customize their experience, making the website accessible to everyone.
By clicking on the Report a Concern button on the homepage, residents can report a concern directly to city departments; issues like parks request for repair, city sewer issues, additional trash pick-up request or broken polycart, water main break report, road debris, pothole report, and zoo issues. If signed into an account, residents will also receive updates on their report as city staff works to address the concern.
As the city launches the new website, city commission meetings will now move from a live on Facebook to being integrated into the new site. A new feature will allow the agenda to have bookmarks to the live so when a viewer clicks on a topic on the agenda, it will skip to the correlating part in the recorded meeting, complete with captioning.
The city of Emporia offers residents options to receive up to date information on community situations such as the city Facebook page, CodeRED alerts, and now the Alert Center functionality of the website. This will allow the city to alert residents with time-sensitive information and instructions on the homepage as a banner at the top of the page.
The Notify Me subscription feature allows residents to subscribe to receive notifications on only those topics that matter most to them by text or email. Residents can click on the Notify Me button on the homepage to subscribe to various parts of the website, receiving information on only those topics and departments as the information on the site updated, they are alerted.
Civic Plus offers the city the highest data security standards that are backed by a team of cybersecurity experts, 99.9% up-time in a Tier II data center that is fully redundant, with the support of multiple network providers, disaster recovery, and 24/7/365 emergency support. This will allow the city website to provide residents with a reliable source of information.
For questions, please contact city communications manager Christine Johnson at 620-341-4304 or by email at cjohnson@emporiaks.gov.
