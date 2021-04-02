Lyon County Public Health and the Flint Hills Community Health Center confirmed the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 in Lyon County, Friday morning.
The variant has been observed to spread more easily and quickly than other variants and has been associated with an increased risk of death.
Lyon County Public Health is increasing the quarantine period for those exposed from 10 days to 14 days. The increased quarantine period will go into effect on Monday, April 5.
"We are recommending people continue to follow public health guidelines," saidi FHCHC Marking Manager Justin Ogleby in a written release. "Continue to wear masks, maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet, and avoid mass gatherings."
The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to everyone 16 and older in Lyon County. LCPH urges people to schedule their vaccinations at https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard or at one of the other vaccine providers in Lyon County.
"Preliminary data show that the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States should provide an adequate degree of protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants," NIAID Director and White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a statement.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org
I know the experts say they can tell genetically that the virus isn't man made, but it sure makes you wonder. The virus doesn't kill many of it's hosts so it has some deniability, to the wishful, as it spreads. Covid-19 seems perfectly "designed" to work with our society. The virus is able to grab us by the "ego" and kick us right in the "greed"!
