United Way of the Flint Hills and the East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN) are working together to help Lyon County families experiencing homelessness.
The Emergency Housing Project is a temporary measure to provide housing services to the people of Lyon County, with United Way and ECKAN planning to operate the project until more housing resources come available.
"Our agency helps low-income families and individuals fight the effects of poverty such as food insecurity, housing, laundry, etc,” said Destiny Siegrist, ECKAN Human Services Coordinator in a written release. “Lyon County has a huge need in providing resources to help homeless families and individuals -- they need more resources, and they need to feel empowered utilizing agencies like ours who are here to help."
The project was born out of the Plumb Place Steering Committee’s work to re-establish housing services in Emporia. The committee is largely made up of nonprofit agency representatives from CrossWinds, Corner House, SOS, Community Corrections, United Way and Kansas Legal Services.
ECKAN will provide one-on-one assistance to people in need of housing support over the course of two or three months by helping them find appropriate housing, set goals and complete tasks to help with future success. Although Plumb Place was previously a service only for women, the Emergency Housing Project will be open to anyone.
Meanwhile, United Way secured a $90,000 grant from the Jones Trust Fund for the project’s launch and will keep working to bring in more grants to sustain it.
“ECKAN was selected to provide this service because of their long history of providing housing assistance in this community, as well as their knowledge of the needs of homeless individuals,” said United Way CEO Mickey Edwards.
For more information, contact Mickey Edwards, United Way of the Flint Hills, at mickey@uwfh.org or 620-342-7564.
