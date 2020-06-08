Ruby Lucille Harlan Baker, our mother, passed away on

May 23, 2020 at her home in Sun City, Arizona at the age of

94, surrounded by her family and under the care of Banner

Home Health Hospice. She was born on December 10, 1925

in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. The daughter of Earl and Leona

Harlan, she graduated from Chase County Community High

School in 1943. She was married to Guy Baker, Jr on October

7, 1944 prior to his leaving for the Army and World War II

in Germany as an infantryman. After his return from the

war they lived on the Baker family farm in Dunlap, Kansas.

They moved to the Toledo Community in Chase County 5

years later where Ruby continued to be a homemaker and

a farmer’s wife. She was active in many community events

including 4-H, Eastern Star, and the Saffordville Methodist

Church, and was an avid teddy bear collector her entire

life. Later they moved to Cottonwood Falls where she was

a licensed babysitter and helped raise many children of

working mothers and lived there for many years until they

retired and moved to Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy, on July

23, 2000. She lived in Kansas City, Missouri with her son,

Damien and his partner, Jose, until they moved to Sun City,

Arizona in 2013.

She is survived by her children, Vicki Davis of Surprise,

AZ, Pam Baker of Sun City, AZ, Mike Baker of Leavenworth,

KS, and Damien Baker-Webster of Sun City, AZ; 6

grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Her body was cremated and her cremains will be inurned

at a private family ceremony at Prairie Grove Cemetery

in Cottonwood Falls, to be held Thursday, June 18, 2020,

where she will be laid beside her husband, Guy, of 56 years.

Cards may be sent to 10407 W. Audrey Dr., Sun City, AZ

85351. The family requests no flowers or gifts, but memorial

contributions may be made to the Cottonwood Falls United

Methodist Church in her name, in care of Brown-Bennett-

Alexander Funeral Home.

