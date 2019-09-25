It took the Emporia State volleyball team two full sets before it began to look semi-comfortable against the fifth-ranked Washburn Ichabods. By then, however, the Hornets' regional rivals weren't to be stopped as the Ichabods finished off the sweep, overcoming a late four-point deficit for the match victory.
"We fought hard," ESU head coach Bing Xu said. "We had a lot of out-of-system stuff the first two sets. That ... made it harder."
ESU struggled to find much rhythm in its pass-receive element early on, with a number of balls
In the first two sets, ESU held a 3-2 advantage, but battled to keep pace the rest of the way. Washburn took wins of 25-17, 25-16 in both, leaving the Hornets in a pretty deep hole.
"Washburn is loaded ... they have a lot of weapons," Xu said. "For us, we have to be (play) more balls in system."
That system, can refer to many things but the Hornets struggled with getting the ball to where they wanted it much of the night, appearing inches out of sync on several plays.
That put ESU on the defensive far more than the desired situation.
"We made a little bit of a change so our ball control was better so you can see the game's better," Xu said. "Ball control is really, really important. Not just (playing) great defense or (saving) a lot of balls, but the ball has to be on target. We can use ... that ball, instead of always try to set outside ... our middles have to be involved in the offense. (In the) third set, our ball control is way better, then you can see the net start opening, we can use a little gap and we can (play) aggressively and make our own points.
"We have to make our own points, that's the big part."
ESU's best hitting percentage did come in the opening set, but the Hornets landed their most kills in the final one, which became quite the thriller after Washburn opened with a 6-1 run. The Hornets' new-look lineup, along with some strong play at the net, turned the tables, using an 11-2 run of its own to flip the scoreboard in ESU's favor.
The Hornets held three leads of four points and were in front 21-18, but the Ichabods knotted the score. ESU got to set point at 24-23 and appeared to have it won, but a tardy tipped-ball call switched the point to Washburn and the two teams battled until a 28-26 decision went in favor of the visitors.
Mikayla Simons had a team-high seven kills for ESU, while Aliyah Bernard added six kills with hand in six blocks at the net. Emma Dixon dished out 16 assists and freshman Rylie Fornelli led ESU with 10 digs.
The Hornets will host Missouri Western on Thursday.
