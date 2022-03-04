Adrianne FuDong “Annie” Harrison, 19, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, February 13, 2002 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia while giving birth to her son.
Annie was born February 20, 2002 in Hunan Province, China. She is the daughter of Dr. Pamela Harrison. Annie worked at Journeys in attendant care and was a student at Emporia State University studying to become an Athletic Trainer which was her lifelong dream. She was a 2020 graduate of Emporia High School and participated in Cheerleading. Annie was a member of the First United Methodist Church and active in her church youth group, especially with service and missions. She was a big Kansas City Royals Fan and was hoping to serve an internship with the organization.
Annie is survived by her son, Lorenzo Bowen Guzman Harrison of Emporia; mother, Pamela Harrison of Emporia; dad, Greg Shipley of Salina, Kansas; sister, Caroline Harrison of Emporia; grandparents, Mike and Sharon Harrison of Pittsburg, Kansas, Ron Shipley of Emporia, Jerry and Alice Brandon of Americus, Kansas and aunt and uncle, Dave and Amy Harrison of Oviedo, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery south of Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Annie Harrison Memorial Fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
