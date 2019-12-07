The 2nd Annual Christmas Ball benefitting the Brianna Mundy Memorial Scholarship Fund is just around the corner.
The event is scheduled for 6 - 10 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Clint Bowyer Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Brianna Mundy was an art major at Emporia State University when she suffered a lung embolism in Feb. 2008 at age 19. Mundy was born with Spina Bifida — a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord do not form correctly — but never backed down from a challenge.
“She was involved in a lot of different things,” Vivian Steavenson, Mundy’s mother, said. “She just never saw herself as someone in a wheelchair.”
The Christmas Ball will offer an evening of fun in honor of Mundy, Steavenson said, with music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar provided by Radius Brewing Company. Photographer Terry Rinehart will be on hand to take photos and Dynamic Discs will have games and giveaways set up throughout the evening.
“It’s going to be a nice event,” Steavenson said. “If you don’t have all your gifts for Christmas, there will be a lot of gifts to pick up at the silent auction.”
The silent auction includes items relating to the arts and will help raise money for the scholarship. Items up for grabs this year include tickets to the 2020 Country Stampede, movie passes from B&B Theatres and art work by local artists Terry Maxwell, Geoff Cresswell and Cecil McKenzie, along with a number of gift cards to local businesses and restaurants, and other items and gifts.
Committee Member Barb Lowery said the community support for the event has been heartwarming, especially given the time of year.
“It really sets the tone of the evening,” Lowery said. “These businesses get hit up all year and they still are willing to help.”
Steavenson said her daughter was always drawn to the arts, whether it be drawing, photography, theatre, playing guitar or singing. Because of that, Steavenson wanted to honor her daughter’s memory by helping other students receive their education in the arts at ESU.
“We’re hoping that we can raise $5,000 so we can get the scholarship endowed this year,” she said. “For people who can’t go, we hope and encourage them to give through the ESU Foundation.”
Once the fund is endowed, Steavenson said the scholarship will then be available to be awarded.
Tickets are $25 per person, or $125 for tables of six. Tickets are available at the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, 719 Commercial St., and reservations for tables are recommended.
To donate items for the silent auction, contact Steavenson at steavensonvL@gmail.com or 620-757-1985 or June Hubert at junehubert17@gmail.com or 620-794-2146.
To arrange a donation to the scholarship, contact ESU Foundation Vice President of Stewardship and Administration Jennifer Denton at 341-6467.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.