EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Longtime dentist Dr. John Patton who recently retired from practice after many years serving the community. Congratulations on your retirement!
Hope Miller and Dex Hoelting, who are heading to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Des Moines. We are always proud to see local kids doing great things and can’t wait to see how you do! Now that’s a rodeo.
Kent Heermann, who announced his retirement from the Regional Development Association Friday morning. Heermann has been with the RDA for 27 years and will step away from the role the beginning of next year.
The Lyon County Fair Board for planning a full slate of events for the 2021 Lyon County Fair. We don’t know about you, but we are super excited for the fair to return this year.
Bruce Burenheide, another retiree! After 44 years with Bluestem Farm & Ranch Supply, Burenheide will head out to new adventures effective June 26. Congratulations on a job well done.
To all the awesome dads in our community — thank you for being the rocks your kids need. Not all dads are created equal, so pat yourself on the back if you’re one of the good ones. Happy Father’s Day!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.