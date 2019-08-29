The Emporia High boys soccer team may have lost a number of valuable seniors from last year’s group, which had extremely high expectations.
This year’s core, however, fills the roster with even more seniors, including six starters from a season ago will all look to play a major role in a hopeful deep postseason run.
“Last year’s team was special, we had great seniors, great leaders,” senior forward Wilber Landaverde said. “They set the tone for this year, for all the juniors, so this senior class is ready to set the tone (for a new group).”
Landaverde was the Spartans’ leading scorer a season ago, with 19 goals in just 16 contests.
He will have plenty of help this year, but is still expected to be the Spartans’ primary weapon on the field.
“He, obviously, has been our focal point for three years,” EHS head coach Victor Ibarra said of Landaverde. “Everybody knows who No. 7 for Emporia is. I think he understands fully what his role on the team is and he knows he’s going to be getting a lot of the attention. I think the rest of our players understand that is an opportunity for somebody else to take advantage. Wilber, one-on-one, can basically take on anyone. Other teams have to strategize to stop him by adding another player (on defense) or staggering on him, so the opportunity he’s going to give to the rest of the team, it’s going to be very valuable and it’s up to us to make sure we execute and get to the right place.”
“(Landaverde) makes wise choices, even when he is guarded by two, three guys. I’m excited to see how he grows as a player in terms of being able to take what is given ... and when he’s going to try to force things.”
Joining him among up front will be fellow senior Elijah Williams, in his first year at Emporia, while senior midfielder Alvin Arriola is also a team captain and provided a team-high assist total (26) and seven goals of his own last season.
“He’s another highly-talented player that certain teams targeted because they knew it started with him,” Ibarra said.
The group will find itself supported by a vast array of players, including 11 total seniors, many of which helped contributed to the Spartans’ 12-win campaign in 2018.
“The senior class this year is very, very talented,” Ibarra said. “They were a little undisciplined (earlier in their career) and that’s a bit on me, but a lot of that (growth) has to come from them. What they have done throughout the summer, I’m really, really proud of them. It’s going to be an exciting year just because of the amount of effort and time they’ve invested.”
A majority of the team worked together throughout the summer and comes into play hoping to climb even higher than last year’s third place finish and endure a more successful plunge into the postseason after last year’s early exit in regional play.
“We have big expectations,” Landaverde said. “This year, we just hope to go all the way, not end up short like last year.”
The Spartans’ first contest is Friday evening at St. Marys. Their home opener will be on Sept. 12 when they host Topeka West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.