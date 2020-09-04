The Life Time Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit and charitable arm of Life Time, the healthy lifestyle brand with more than 150 athletic resorts and owner and producer of the Garmin DK gravel race, recently announced a partnership with Emporia Public Schools to benefit their school food program.
The agreement, which will impact more than 4,300 students enrolled throughout the district’s nine schools, includes $80,000 of funding over the course of three years. Additionally, the partnership kicks off with an immediate grant of $17,460 to help cover the added costs of supporting students and families during the current COVID-19 crisis. The grant funding was generated from more than 120 Garmin DK athletes who generously chose to donate their already-paid registration fees to the Life Time Foundation after the race was cancelled in July. Moving forward, the partnership will center around the creation of sustainable change through the procurement of clean label foods and increase of meals cooked from scratch, while helping the district keep highly-processed foods out of school meals.
Denise Kater, Food Service Director at Emporia Public Schools, said of the partnership, “We are thrilled to be working with the Life Time Foundation and are blown away by the incredible support of race participants who were so willing to support our schools during this critical time. We all know our health is our best defense in fighting illness and this grant will allow us to accelerate the amount of fresh and simply prepared foods for our students to support their health.”
The Life Time Foundation’s chief commitment with the district will be to serve as a supportive partner in removing what they call the Harmful 7, which are highly processed and artificial ingredients identified as negatively impacting student’s health, including:
- Trans Fats & Hydrogenated Oils
- High-Fructose Corn Syrup
- Hormones & Antibiotics
- Processed & Artificial Sweeteners
- Artificial Colors & Flavors
- Artificial Preservatives
- Bleached Flour
Through this multi-year partnership, the Foundation will provide the support of a registered dietitian who will work closely with the District’s food service professionals to identify all product labels containing the Harmful 7. Together, they will create and implement a plan to create a menu free from highly-processed ingredients and increase fresh food offerings and scratch cooking practices. To accelerate progress, the Foundation will also provide financial grants to address emerging needs such as support from a school food operational expert, staff training and cooking equipment.
“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to deepen Life Time’s impact in Emporia and serve a new demographic of community members,” said Kimo Seymour, President of Events and Media at Life Time and Executive Director of the Life Time Foundation. “It’s important to begin embracing a Healthy Way of Life at an early age, and fueling students’ minds and bodies with healthy food is a wonderful way to do that.”
As of August 2020, the Life Time Foundation partners with 25 school districts across the country, which represent 242 million meals served to 1.5 million students per year. For more information about the Life Time Foundation, visit https://www.ltfoundation.org/. For more information about Emporia Public Schools, visit https://www.usd253.org/.
