Mary Elizabeth Chapman of Emporia died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home. She was 78.
Mary was born on February 22, 1942 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Marion Hamman and Bernice Jones. She married Jack Chapman on July 21, 1968 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. He survives.
Surviving family members include: husband, Jack of Emporia; daughters, Lisa (Andy) Pastine of Shawnee, Kansas, and Tamra (Mike) Irwin of Emporia; brother, Harlan (Rita) Hamman of Topeka; grandchildren, Megan Pastine, Drew Pastine, Peyton Irwin, Jenna Irwin, and Kylee Irwin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Bernice; stepfathers, Cecil Davis and Ben Winter; and brother, James Hamman.
Mary was an elementary school teacher for 38 years before retiring in 2001. She taught 5 years at Lundgren Elementary School in Topeka and the remaining 33 years at William Allen White Elementary School in Emporia. In retirement she volunteered for Newman Regional Health Auxiliary and worked at the east information desk. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women Church Circle, Order of the Eastern Star, Social Order of the Beauceant, Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Sorority, and AARP.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Patio Garden in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo or the Emporia Public Library can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
