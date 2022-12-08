A man originally charged with rape received probation in Lyon County District Court Thursday on a different charge.
Peter McDonald III, 37, was accused of attacking a 36-year-old woman in early March. But then-Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser, now a District Court Judge, amended the charge in July to aggravated sexual battery.
McDonald pleaded no contest to the amended charge in mid-October. Two other charges of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary were dropped in a plea deal.
Chief Judge Jeffry Larson received a recommended probation period of 36 months for McDonald.
(1) comment
I can only imagine the huge sense of relief his victim must be feeling knowing their attacker is now having to occasionally check in with a probation officer.
