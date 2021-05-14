Ashley Rodak has big plans for the future. She wants to go to school to be a dental hygienist. She's planning a wedding.
And she wants to beat cancer once and for all.
Rodak was diagnosed with leukemia three years ago and as a result is facing a mountain of medical debt.
"I was 18 when I got diagnosed," Rodak, the now 21-year-old Emporia native, said.
The journey to diagnosis began in April 2018 when she went in for a routine medical appointment and had blood work drawn. Some of the blood work came back as questionable.
"They didn't know if it was any kind of cancer or if it was just of nothing," she said. "So they sent it up to the lab in Kansas City and it came back inconclusive."
Rodak said her doctor told her at the time that her labs would be reviewed a few months later, but nothing seemed pressing. One thing she was told, however, was she was anemic and deficient in Vitamin B-12.
"I was bruising a lot, kind of around that time, that that's actually a symptom of leukemia," she said.
Rodak also started bleeding from her gums. She went to the dentist who told her she was brushing her teeth too hard. It turned out that was also an early sign of leukemia. She was also feeling overly tired, but since she was working long hours at Sonic Drive-In, Rodak attributed her exhaustion to her job.
Then Rodak left town to start classes at Sterling College on a full-ride scholarship. The campus is small, she said, but Rodak had a hard time making it from end to the other without feeling winded.
"I was so tired I was out of breath," she said. "I actually had a girl [Marsha Gerbitz] on my floor who I didn't know talk to me because she felt like I needed to go to the doctor."
Rodak balked at first. When she started having trouble eating a few days later — and coughing up what looked like blood — and Gerbitz took her to the emergency room. Rodak was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
After a barrage of tests ruling out infections and autoimmune diseases like lupus, Rodak got a diagnosis she didn't expect.
"I was 18. I didn't think I was going to have cancer," she said. "They told me I had cancer and I was kind of in shock. I didn't cry initially; my first question was if this was the kind of cancer that I was going to lose my hair. And the doctor said, 'yes.' My response was, 'Well, it's probably going to be a really cold winter.' I was just in a lot of shock."
Rodak and her father, Bob, decided to look into other hospitals for treatment and she transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. due to its high success rate in treating leukemia patients. She began treatments through a clinical trial program, enduring a two month stay.
In April 2019, she contracted a bone infection.
"I almost lost my life with that because of how severe the infection was," Rodak said.
But she made it through, continuing her treatments oral chemotherapy pills. On Jan. 20, 2021, Rodak was considered to be in remission.
"I rang the bell and we scheduled a bone biopsy for a month out," she said. "They took my port out."
In February, Rodak's latest biopsy showed she had cancer cells — about 2% — in her bone marrow. Two weeks later, the number had jumped to 39%.
"I was admitted back to the hospital [on] March 26 and they immediately put back in a PICC line and then they did another spinal tap with some chemo. ...
At the end of the month, she's undergoing a half-match bone marrow transplant.
To help offset those costs, her friends Derek Riley and Lupe Esquivel have organized the Ashley's Army Cancer Benefit Disc Golf Tournament, set for 12:30 - 4:20 p.m. May 30 at Riley's private course in Emporia.
Both Riley and Esquivel are active members of the disc golf community, Rodak said. Her fiance, Chris Lutes, regularly plays with them, too.
"I used to play disc golf a little bit," Rodak said. "They're all very good and I'm only throwing 30 feet. ... They've been really close to me and very much there for me the last month."
With more medical bills looming on top of bills she already has, Rodak said she needs all the help she can get. Recently, she was served court papers regarding one of her medical bills.
"The court date is for while I'll be in transplant," she said. "I need to call them. This [fundraiser] will help me to afford the transplant and settle medical debt because I'm not able to work right now either."
Rodak will require at least a three week stay in the hospital following the procedure, after which she will need to remain indoors for a little more than two months to keep her body safe. That means she will have to rent a hotel room within 30 minutes of the hospital for two or three months.
The hospital social worker is looking into assistance to help with those costs, but a lot of the lodging programs have been halted due to COVID-19, she said.
Some grants through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are available, but she's already used one this year — and it's a once a year grant.
"I do realize it is on Memorial Day weekend," Rodak said. "That's not ideal for everybody. If you are able, you can just make a donation. There are going to be a lot of prizes as well, so it won't be just like a standard disc golf tournament. Derek is making pulled pork sandwiches for everybody. I'm hoping I can be there but it's sounding a lot like I'll be in the hospital for it."
Registration for the tournament is open now and is $45 per two-player team. Sign-up online at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Ashley_s_Army_Cancer_Benefit_Tournament_2021.
"That's one thing I love about Emporia is the community is so helpful toward people, even if they're strangers," Rodak said. "I really think that the community cares."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.