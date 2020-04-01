The Emporia Gazette
The number of positive and presumed positive COVID-19 cases in Lyon County continued to go up Wednesday.
Lyon County Public Health announced it had found 16 confirmed cases in its Wednesday afternoon situation report — four more than it had at the same time Tuesday. It also announced the number of presumed positive cases had doubled in the past 24 hours, climbing from two to four.
A presumed positive case is one in which a household member of a confirmed COVID-19 case becomes symptomatic. This person does not need to be tested if symptoms are considered mild and can be cared for at home. Normal case investigation and isolation protocols will be put in place.
Eleven Lyon County women have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus which causes the disease while nine cases were found in men. Three-fourths of the cases were believed to be a result of community spread, rather than travel.
Of the new cases, two were found in people of each age range of 31-40, 61-70 and 71-80 — meaning there are now three people in all of those groups.
Lyon County Public Health also reminded people Tuesday that, as severe weather season ramps up, taking shelter and following a plan in the event of a natural disaster takes precedence over a stay-at-home order. If a tornado or other severe weather event is a threat, find shelter.
Lyon County Public Health releases local information for COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. each day.
I wonder if these are people who possibly contracted the virus here, or brought in from other counties with the virus already. I think that does make a difference just which community the spread is supposed to be happening in.
