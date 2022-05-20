Emporia State University announce the impending closure of the Center for Early Childhood Education Friday evening.
The center will close Aug. 2023.
According to a written release from the university, the center "dates back to a time when on-campus laboratories were the model to provide education students with hands-on experience. Now, however, The Teachers College uses the Professional Development School model, which places ESU students with mentor teachers in their classrooms."
The demolition of Butcher Education Center, the building in which CECE is housed, is part of the 2014 Campus Master Plan — which is part of the university's space optimization plan for the ongoing management and development of the campus footprint.
"Emporia State is focused on the successful future of the university and part of that is making difficult decisions," said Interim President Ken Hush. "As we work to develop and evolve our core academic mission and the changing needs of our students, we must plan where to invest our resources, as well as decide where we must discontinue programs or spaces."
Current CECE employees and families who use the center were notified of the decision on Friday afternoon. Administrators also reached out to city leaders who are studying the need for childcare in the Emporia area.
"We remain committed to working with the community as an industry partner," Hush said.
