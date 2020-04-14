Karl Witten, 65, a long-time resident of Emporia, passed away April 9, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Karl Lyn Witten was born September 12, 1954, in Trenton, Missouri to Gerald Witten and Polly (Warren) Witten. Following the family’s move to Emporia, Karl attended Emporia schools including Roosevelt High School before graduating from Emporia High School after Roosevelt closed. He then earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Emporia State University.
Karl worked at Hetlinger Developmental Services for 19 years as a Vocational Counselor and Workshop Director. In later years, he worked at Walmart until his retirement in 2019.
Karl married Linda (Wiseman) Witten in McPherson, Kansas on May 29, 1982. She survives of the home. He is also lovingly remembered by his three children, Stacy (Brian) Tate of Seattle, Washington, Joshua Witten of the home, and Kelley Witten of Emporia; father, Gerald (Mary Anne) Witten of Emporia; brothers, Mark (Chris) Witten of Tucson, Arizona and Joe (Dana) Witten of Emporia; beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth, Abigail, and Ian Tate, and several nieces and nephews. Karl was preceded in death by his mother.
Karl will always be remembered for his ready smile, his concern for others, and his strong faith in God.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Calvary Baptist Church of Emporia may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, KS 66801. Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website: www.robertsblue.com.
