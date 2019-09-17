11th annual Big 4 Railroad reunion
The 11th-annual Big Four railroad workers reunion will be held 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave. A slideshow of railroad pictures will be presented by group historian Audra Agin. Donations will be accepted to pay for next year’s reunion.
To RSVP, call Linda Grother at 620-443-5383, Lynn Lang at 816-509-6845, Claudia Worcester at 913-780-0672 or Joann Nielsen at 342-5455.
Little Learners Nature Explore Expo
Families of children 6 and under are invited to come out for an evening of nature exploration from 6 - 7 p.m. Thursday at Peter Pan Park. The Little Learners expo features partnerships with the Emporia Arts Center, Emporia Christian School, Emporia Public Library, ECKAN Head Start, Kansas Children’s Service League Mobilizing Literacy and more.
Hands on learning with nature. Lots of prizes will be raffled.
Lyon County Republican
Women meet
The Lyon County Republican Women 11 a.m. Saturday at the Emporia Public Library. Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat, who is in charge of elections, will be the guest speaker.
Members are reminded to bring items for SOS. Election of offers for the upcoming two-year term will be held. All Republican women are invited to attend. For information, call 620-487-4052.
WPS meets Thursday
The next meeting of the Widowed Persons Service is at 5 p.m. Thursday at KFC, 2613 Candlewood Dr. Anyone who has experienced the death of a spouse is welcome.
WPS meets on the first Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month at a local restaurant in the Emporia area. WPS provides a supportive group of individuals that have also lost a spouse and have faced the challenges and decisions of the day-to-day aspects of living without a spouse. There is no fee or obligation to attend; attendees will simply purchase your own meal. The group gathers at 5 p.m. and food orders are placed at 5:30 p.m.
Free American Sign Language classes
The American Sign Language Club of Emporia is once again offering free ASL classes to the community 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 30. All ages and abilities welcome. Classes will take place upstairs in the Memorial Union on the ESU campus. For more information follow @aslofemporia on Facebook.
Soup supper
The North Lyon County Senior Center in Allen will be holding its annual Soup Supper, Pie Auction and Quilt Raffle from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday. They will be serving sandwiches, a drink and homemade desserts along with chili and vegetable beef soup. A free-will donation is requested. The pie auction will start at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Olpe UMC supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will host a supper 5 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. The menu includes pulled pork or brisket, cheesy potatoes, calico beans, mac and cheese, relishes, homemade desserts and side dishes. Come and eat and enjoy fellowship for a free-will offering.
Questions? Call 620-475-3780 or 343-5544.
Poetry on the Porch
Kevin Rabas will host this fun-filled event, which is in its 12th year.
Rabas, Chair of the Department of English, Modern Languages, & Journalism at ESU; served as the Poet Laureate of Kansas from 2017-2019. The featured poet for this year of Poetry on the Porch, will be the brand new Poet Laureate of Kansas: Huascar Medina of Topeka.
In addition to hearing poetry by Rabas and Medina, there will be an open mic. William Allen White’s first book, published in 1893, was a book of poetry, which is why Red Rocks has a yearly program on poetry. Red Rocks is located at 927 Exchange Street. The program will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, and is a free event. Donations are accepted.
Mexican Supper for Sacred Heart
The 46th Annual Mexican Supper for Sacred Heart Catholic School will be 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Sacred Heart, 106 Exchange St.
Tickets are on sale now for $8, or $9 at the door. They can be purchased from any student or by calling the school at 343-7394. Meal includes two homemade deep fried tacos, rice, chips and salsa, dessert and a drink. When you dine in or carry out, don’t forget to purchase a bag of 10 unfried tacos for $10 to take home. This is the school’s largest PTO fundraiser of the year with all net profits benefitting SHS’s PTO.
