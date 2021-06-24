Gregory William (Bill) Emley passed away peacefully at his home in Mobile, Alabama on May 25, 2021. The youngest of four children, he was born in Emporia, KS on January 26, 1976, to parents George Jefferson Emley, Sr. and Halene Kay Kesler.
Bill grew up in Reading, KS and graduated from Northern Heights High School. Shortly after graduating, he moved to Mobile, AL where he met Jennifer Hayman. They were married April 17, 2004. He worked at Port City Metals and Austal USA, manufacturing ships for the US Navy. He loved to work on cars, build beautiful pieces from wood, spend time with friends and family, and go fishing. Although he was very talented in many different areas, he will be remembered most for his fun-loving ways and his compassion for helping others. He will be sorely missed by his beloved dogs Tucker and Cooper who were always by his side.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles. Bill is survived by his wife, Jennifer; father, George Emley, Sr. and step-mother Jeanne, Wakarusa, KS; mother, Halene Kesler and step-father Thomas, Emporia, KS; sister, Gwen (Scott) Burenheide, Emporia, KS; brother, Jeff, Jr. (Beth) Emley, Mobile, AL; sister, Ginny Hall, Belton, MO; and step-siblings, David Henery, Kevin Henery, Kim (Tom) Fulton, Allen (Rhonda) Henery. He is also survived by his father and mother-in law, Leroy and Diana Hayman, Mobile, AL; sister-in-law, Lisa (Phillip) Bosarge, Mobile, AL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 3:00 PM at Serenity Gardens Funeral Home, 8691 Old Pascagoula Rd., Mobile, AL. Celebration of Bill’s life was at Hatcher Farms Venue, 10780 Jeff Hamilton Rd., Mobile, AL.
In lieu of flowers, Bill requested donations to be made to: MD Anderson or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
