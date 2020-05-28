Dale E. Swint passed away peacefully into God’s arms, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband to his wife of 74 years, Geraldine. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; his three children, Doug (Barbara), Sharon (Jim), and Becky (Bob); 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dale was born and raised by his loving parents, James and Alta Rose Swint, in Emporia Kansas. He was the youngest of 8 children. When World War 2 started he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served in the India theatre as a cryptographer. The army took him to Riverside, California for training and then with other troops, he shipped off to India. During this initial time in Riverside he met the love of his life, Geraldine. After the war ended he married Geraldine in 1946 and settled in Riverside, California. Dale started a distinguished 38 year retail career with Sears Roebuck & Co. His last management position took him to Sonoma, California, where they made their home in 1973 and continued to live until his passing.
His family meant the world to him and he especially enjoyed all of the family gatherings. Dale has left a legacy and example of how to be a wonderful husband, and loving dad and grandfather. He is deeply loved and missed by his family.
Services are pending for June, due to Covid19 delays.
