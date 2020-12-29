Margie Leonita Smith, 83, of Emporia, Kansas died December 23, 2020 at her home. Leonita was a talented seamstress and avid crafter. She participated in Arts & Crafts shows for over 40 years and was well known for her doll clothes. After retirement, she continued to enjoy sewing, quilting, and machine embroidery. She was generous in sharing her finished products with family, friends, and helping agencies.
Leonita was born March 7, 1937 in Udall, Kansas the daughter of Clarence Edward and Margaret Mary (Storey) Boan. Most of her life she worked in retail sales and retired from JC Penney’s in Emporia.
On January 29, 1956 Leonita married Donald J. Smith in Emporia. He died December 25, 2017 in Emporia. She is survived by her daughters, Regina Falcetto and husband Larry of Olathe, Kansas, COL (RET) Cindy Smith of Linn Valley, Kansas; her son, T.J. Smith of Paola, Kansas; sisters, Carolyn Thompson of Littleton, Colorado, Judi Allen of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, LTC Nick Falcetto and wife MAJ (RET) Jennifer, Andrea Falcetto, and great-grandchildren, Lily Falcetto, Andrew Falcetto, and Lexi Falcetto. Leonita was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Larry Boan.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pipers Project, SOS, Inc., or Forever Home Pet Rescue and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
