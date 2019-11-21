Timothy Lew Wright, 53, rural Emporia, passed away at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Garen Forsythe of the church. Family interment services will be later in Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
Tim was born July 1, 1966 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Richard Warren and Betty Lou (Christensen) Wright. Tim and Kristi Gayle Enos were married in Marion, Kansas on May 30, 1992. She survives.
Besides his wife, Kristi, Tim is survived by sons, Jacob Wright, Robbinsdale, MN, and Eli Wright, Emporia; daughter, Abigail Wright, Emporia; brothers, David Wright of Wichita, Todd and Joe Wright, both of Emporia; sister, Jayne Wright, Phoenix, AZ; and grandchildren, Kyli Wright and Myles Gadino. He is preceded in death by their son, Ryan, on August 15, 2016; his parents; his nieces, Samantha Wright and Sarah Snell; nephews, Curtis Snell and Evan Heidebrecht.
He was a Certified Public Accountant for 32 years. Retiring from the Wright CPA Group 7 months ago. He received his Bachelors of Science degree in Accounting from Emporia State University. Tim was a member of the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, Emporia Masonic Lodge #12, A.F. & A.M., Arab Shrine, and the Shrine Mini-T’s. Throughout his life Tim was an avid supporter of ESU and the City of Emporia. He was a lover of music and could often be heard singing and sharing his gift with others. He was a doting father, devoted friend and his upbeat personality made him a joy to be around. Laughter followed him wherever he went. Tim was a strong man of faith and let this be his guide throughout his life. He was a scout leader that took great pride in his troop as he helped mentor many lives. Through the church he became friends with many international students. He thrived on learning their languages and customs. Tim took a very active role in his children’s activities and “adopted” all their friends as well. Most know him best by his very loud “WAY TO GO…!” He will be remembered by all as a kind, caring man who wanted the best in life for everyone.
The family will receive friends at the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church Thursday evening from 7:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.
Memorials have been established with the Emporia State University Endowment Association for Accounting Scholarships or the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church for Missions. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 666801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.