Paxico - Margaret Rose Zeller, 95, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 24, 2021, surrounded by her family at her son Mike’s home in Paxico.
She was born January 4, 1926, at Paxico, to John L. and Adelaide Flach Hesse. Margaret grew up in the Paxico community and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School and graduated from Paxico High School in 1943. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Newbury, and the altar society at the church. She also was a member of the Paxico Senior Center. Margaret was employed by Dr. Eugene and Patricia McKenzie as a dental assistant, devoted friend and housekeeper for over 30 years. She served her church in many capacities. Margaret was an avid gardener,quilter and she enjoyed traveling whenever possible. Margaret loved her family deeply and was always interested in their activities.
Margaret R. Hesse and Alvin R. Zeller were united in marriage at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury on May 21, 1945. They were married 72 years before his death on September 23, 2017. Margaret was also preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, April Comes; a son-in-law, Kirby Allen; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Zeller; and sisters, Loubelle Heiman and Henrietta Aubert.
Survivors include her children, Jackie (Roger) McCormick, St. George, Janie (Ken) Schnitker, Salina, Kenneth (Wendy) Zeller, Paxico, Sylvia Nott, Paxico, Liz (John) Beard, Minneola, Patricia (Ken) Maginley, Wamego, Mike (Lori) Zeller, Paxico, Paul (Suzy) Zeller, Assaria, Ann (Jerry) Robertson, Olathe and Rob (Tiffany) Zeller, BoyntonBeach, FL; sisters, Leola Kolde, her twin sister, Martha DeWilde, Carolyn Wurtz & a brother, John Hesse; 30 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren with one on the way and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Paxico Senior Center and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
The funeral will be live-streamed on Sacred Heart’s Facebook page:
