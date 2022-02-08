Miguel Sotelo Lazaro, 49, of Emporia, Kansas died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home.
Miguel was born April 2, 1972 in Guerrero, Mexico the son of Domingo Sotelo and Francisca Lazaro De La Cruz. He worked as an operator at Hostess in Emporia. Miguel was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. He enjoyed traveling and going dancing out of town with his wife.
On July 31, 1998 Miguel married Veronica Garcia in St. Charles, Illinois. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his mother, Francisca Lazaro De La Cruz of San Pablo Orient, Mexico; sons, Jovani Sotelo of Emporia, Erick Sotelo of Mexico, Luis Miguel Sotelo of Mexico; daughter, Jazmin Sotelo of Emporia; brothers, Rolando Diaz, Abel Diaz, Edilberto Aguilar; sisters, Esther Sotelo, Norma Sotelo, Juana Sotelo, Veronica Sotelo, Rosabel Diaz, Amanda Diaz, and Zuleyma Padilla all of Texas and Mexico. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Friday, February 11, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Cremation is planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to his daughter’s education fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
MIGUEL SOTELO LÁZARO
Miguel Sotelo Lazaro, 49, de Emporia, Kansas murió el martes, 1 de febrero de 2022 en su casa.
Miguel nació el 2 de abril de 1972 en Guerrero, México, hijo de Domingo Sotelo y Francisca Lázaro De La Cruz. Trabajó como operador en Hostess en Emporia. Miguel era miembro de la Iglesia Católica del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús en Emporia. Disfrutaba viajar e ir a bailar fuera de la ciudad con su esposa.
El 31 de julio de 1998 Miguel se casó con Verónica García en St. Charles, Illinois. Ella sobrevive de la casa. Otros sobrevivientes incluyen a su madre Francisca Lazaro De La Cruz de San Pablo Oriente, Mexico; hijos, Jovani y Jazmín Sotelo de Emporia, Erick Sotelo, Luis Miguel Sotelo de Mexico; hermanos, Rolando Diaz, Abel Diaz, Edilberto Aguilar; hermanas, Esther Sotelo, Norma Sotelo, Juana Sotelo, Verónica Sotelo, Rosabel Díaz, Amanda Díaz, and Zuleyma Padilla. Le precedieron en la muerte su padre y sus abuelos.
La misa de cristiana sepultura será 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 12, 2022 en la Iglesia Católica del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús. El Rosario se recitará 7:00 P.M. Friday, February 11, 2022 en la Iglesia Católica del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús. La cremación está prevista.
Las contribuciones conmemorativas pueden hacerse al fondo de educación de su hija y enviarse a Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
