A teenager sustained serious injuries and three other people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck in Allen Saturday morning.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Chuck Moore, the accident occurred at 10:58 a.m., when a blue Ford 150 collided with a brown Ford F250 on U.S. Highway 56.
Moore said the Ford F150 was driven by 21-year-old Jonte Krantz, who was heading west on US-56. The F250, driven by 15-year-old Theodore Dean, was also heading west, but had slowed to turn left onto Main Street in Allen.
Krantz's passengers, 22-year-old Heather Mentzer, 22-year-old Miguel Munoz-Briseno and 21-year-old Rianna Hernandez, were all transported via ambulance to Newman Regional Health for non-life-threatening injuries.
Dean was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka for serious injuries.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts and the investigation is ongoing.
