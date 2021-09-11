Area schools began the second week of football Friday, with Madison skunking a Hartford offense that put up 100 points last week and Olpe picking up yet another shutout.
Madison (2-0) -- 38; 8; -- 46
Hartford (1-1) -- 0; 0; -- 0
RUSHING: Madison -- Brock Turner: 4-143
-
Olpe (2-0) -- 14; 26; 7; 6; -- 53
Central Heights (1-1) -- 0; 0; 0; 0; -- 0
-
Sedgwick (2-0) -- 57
Northern Heights (0-1) -- 14
-
Chase County (2-0) -- 28; 0; 8; 8; -- 44
Lebo (1-1) -- 14; 0; 14; 14; -- 34
RUSHING: Chase County -- Mitch Budke: 193 yards
PASSING: Chase County -- Mitch Budke: 147 yards
