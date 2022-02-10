Arnold R. White, 72, of Allen, passed away on February 7, 2022 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Arnie was born on November 18, 1949 to Nellie and Paul White in McLouth, KS. He graduated from McLouth High School in 1968. After attending Emporia State University, Arnie went on to spend 36 years as a brakeman and conductor for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
He married Debbie Harold in 1980 and together made the old stone hotel in Allen a family home where they raised Zach and Jessica. They later divorced.
Arnie was a collector of all things and didn’t hesitate to help a neighbor. He lived to be outdoors and was a passionate gardener. Laid back and anything but lazy, Arnie worked hard to provide a great life for those he loved.
Arnie was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his son, Zach White of Tacoma WA; his daughter, Jessica Dyroff (Chris), grandsons Benjamin and Samuel of Leawood KS; sister, Pauleen Commons (Merle) of Lawrence, KS and many family and friends who loved him.
Services will be held at a later date.
