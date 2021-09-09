More than 500 students in intermediate, middle and high schools in Emporia and northeast Kansas will benefit from services provided by a $1.4 million grant to Emporia State University's TRIO office.
The funds, payable over five years at $284,588 each year, were awarded recently by the U.S. Department of Education under the Federal TRIO Talent Search program, which identifies and assists students in sixth grade through high school from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in higher education. The program provides academic, career, and financial counseling to its participants and encourages them to graduate from high school and complete their postsecondary education.
The Emporia State Talent Search program has received federal funding since 2006.
Under the direction of Julie Cayton, director of ESU's TRIO Upward Bound and Talent Search, the Emporia State program serves students in one intermediate school, three middle schools, and three high schools in Emporia, Leavenworth and Atchison.
"We offer these students grade-level workshops on building college and academic credentials, developing financial literacy and decision-making skills, determining postsecondary plans and educational fit, fostering non-cognitive skill development and preparing for success in a diverse, global society," Cayton explained.
Throughout their time in the program, students also receive advice in high school course selection, assistance in preparing for college entrance exams and completing college admission and financial aid applications, career exploration
Academic tutoring in group and one-on-one formats are offered at each site to assist students in completing a rigorous secondary school program of study and improving standardized test scores.
For more information and applications for the Emporia, Leavenworth and Atchison programs, go online to https://bit.ly/3BNDgcI.
(1) comment
Congrats ESU,,,This will be helpful in increasing the ESU enrollment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.